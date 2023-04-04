Holy week evokes emotions as faithful remember Archbishop Lwanga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As Christians observe the holy week leading up to Easter, memories of the passing of former Archbishop Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga have stirred deep emotions among the faithful of Kampala Archdiocese.

At his sudden death on April 3, 2021, Dr. Lwanga was serving as the Archbishop of Kampala. His passing, which occurred two years ago in the same week, came as a shock to many and he was mourned by individuals of various backgrounds, including religious leaders, politicians, and the general public.

Dr. Lwanga, who was 68 years old at the time, passed away due to a heart attack, and his body was discovered in his bed at his residence in Lubaga on Easter Eve. A memorial service has been held in his honor at Lubaga cathedral, where Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, with emotion, reminded the congregation of Dr. Lwanga’s final actions and appearance during the ecumenical way of the cross.

“Here we are in the holy week again, the very week that he passed on,” Archbishop Ssemogerere told the congregation. We remember his last action and appearance during the ecumenical way of the cross,” .

During the memorial service, Ssemogerere praised his predecessor, stating that he had dedicated his life to supporting the physical and spiritual development of the faithful. As a priest, a bishop in Luweero, and later as the Archbishop of Kampala, Dr. Lwanga’s works touched the lives of many.

However, Ssemogerere reminded those in attendance to reflect on Dr. Lwanga’s sudden passing, stating that his death serves as a lesson for everyone. He emphasized that the unexpected nature of death should always remind us to be prepared to return to the Lord.

Ssemogerere drew their attention to the teachings of the church during holy week. He emphasized the message of resurrection and the promise of life after death. Furthermore, he challenged the faithful to praise the Lord not only during good times but also during their weakest moments. He urged them not to follow the negative example of Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus.

Who was Dr Lwanga?

Dr. Cyprian Lwanga was born in January 1953 and was appointed as the Archbishop of Kampala on August 19, 2006. He began his education at Kyabakadde Primary School before joining Nyenga Seminary in 1964. He then studied at Katigondo National Major Seminary between 1972 and 1974, and at Ggaba National Seminary in Kampala where he studied Theology.

In 1979, he enrolled at the University of Clermont-Ferrand in France to study administration and languages, with a particular emphasis on administration. He later pursued his studies further at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, where he earned a doctorate in Canon Law in 1994.

Dr. Lwanga was ordained a priest on April 8, 1978 at Lubaga Cathedral by Cardinal Emmanuel Kiwanuka Nsubuga, and served as a priest of Kampala Archdiocese until November 30, 1996. On November 30, 1996, he was appointed as the first bishop of the Diocese of Kasana-Luweero, and was consecrated bishop on March 1, 1997 at Kasana-Luweero by Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala, Archbishop of Kampala, assisted by Bishop Joseph Bernard Louis Willigers and Bishop Paul Lokiru Kalanda.

Dr. Lwanga succeeded Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala as the third Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kampala on August 19, 2006. He was installed as the Archbishop on September 30, 2006 at Rubaga Cathedral.

Lwanga’s remains were buried inside Lubaga Cathedral alongside Bishop Edouard Michaud, a Canadian Clergyman who was one of the priest missionaries known as White Fathers and Dr Joseph Kiwanuka, the first native African to be ordained Catholic bishop in modern times. He died in 1966.

