Hoima sugar truck drivers on the spot over spate of accidents

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Drivers attached to Hoima sugar limited are on the spot over rampant accidents along the Hoima-Kikuube road.

A number of accidents have happened on this road in the last two months and most of the accidents have been caused by truck drivers attached to Hoima Sugar Limited.

In the last two weeks alone, two people were knocked dead by speeding trucks belonging to the sugar company.

The deceased persons are one Joab, a staff attached to Kikuube district local government and Julius Byenkya, the chairman LCI of Ikoba village, Kabwoya sub-county, Kikuube district.

Amlan Tumusiime, the Kikuube Resident District Commissioner-RDC told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the district is concerned by the increasing number of deaths and injury cases being caused by truck drivers of Hoima Sugar limited adding that his office and that of the Traffic department have embarked on profiling all the accidents caused by truck drivers of the company for action to be taken.

He says they are also verifying claims that some drivers of the company are given jobs without qualifications, while others drive vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

He adds that in a bid to reduce accidents that have claimed several lives of people in Kukuube, his office and that of the traffic department have organized a mandatory training for all Hoima Sugar Limited drivers since they seem to be ignorant about traffic rules and regulations.

Benson Atulinda, a resident of Kabwoya sub county explains that some of the drivers of the company lack discipline while on the road, with some of them using vulgar language while driving saying action needs to be taken against them.

A traffic officer attached to Kikuube police who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity explains that most of the accidents registered in the district are as a result of reckless driving and over speeding by truck drivers.

URN