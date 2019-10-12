Hoima sugar limited employee hacked to death

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kikuube are investigating circumstances under which an employee of Hoima Sugar Limited was hacked to death.

Gideon Odaga 37 a casual labourer at Hoima sugar Limited and a resident of Ajinjera village in Zombo district was hacked to death on Friday night by unknown assailants.

The incident happened at around 11 pm in Ruhunga village Ruhunga parish Buhimba sub-county Kikuube district.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, says that police have apprehended two suspects in connection to the death of Odaga.

The arrested suspects are Innocent Okethwengu 24 and one Jafari both employees of Hoima sugar limited to help police with investigations.

He says the suspects were last seen with the deceased at Ruhunga trading centre.

Meanwhile, an angry mob on Friday lynched a fisherman at Waaki landing site in Kapapi sub-county Hoima district. The deceased is identified as only Omirambe.

The mob accused Omirambe of stabbing and critically injuring Deo Chothembe 18 also a fisherman at Waaki landing site after they picked a quarrel over unknown reason.

