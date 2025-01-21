Hoima Stadium structure hits oil town skyline

Construction of Hoima Stadium Stands at 22 Percent

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction of Hoima Stadium, located in Kyarwiru Cell in Hoima East Division of Hoima City, is currently at 22%. The government signed a contract with M/S SUMMA, a Turkish company, in June last year to construct the 20,000-seater Hoima Multi-Purpose Stadium ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Hoima Stadium is one of the venues selected to host matches during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which Uganda will co-host with Kenya and Tanzania. Murat Altun, the project manager of M/S SUMMA, told Uganda Radio Network (URN) in an interview that the current progress at the facility stands at approximately 22%.

He explained that the company has employed over 1,000 workers, with about 75% being Ugandans. Currently, work is focused on the pavilion and other underground structures. Altun confirmed that they are on track to meet the construction deadline of December 2025.

According to the contract, the stadium is to be completed within 18 months, with the final completion date set for December 2025. The Ministry of Works and Transport, alongside the Africa Cup of Nations Sub-Committee on Infrastructure, is overseeing the construction of this multi-billion-Shilling project. Brian Kaboyo, the Hoima City Mayor, has urged residents to position themselves to benefit from the opportunities arising from the construction of the stadium.