Hoima parliamentary aspirant in coma after assault

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Beatrice Wembabazi, the aspiring Hoima Woman Member of Parliament is in a coma following an attack by the supporters of the incumbent legislator Harriet Mugenyi Businge.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson, says Wembabazi was returning from Runga landing site in Kigorobya Sub County on Tuesday evening when she was blocked near Kiryatete landing site.

He explains that Businge’s driver, Henry Gama jumped out of the vehicle and assaulted Wembabazi and her driver, Julius Birungi.

Wembabazi’s condition has since deteriorated prompting EDPA Clinic to refer her to Mulago Regional Referral Hospital for further management.

A health worker at EDPA Clinic told URN on condition of anonymity that Wembabazi suffered complications on the brain, chest and stomach, which requires specialized treatment.

Wembabazi’s Political Assistant, Catherine Akugizibwe, says they were shocked when Businge’s driver blocked their vehicle before he attacked them.

Hoima Woman MP, Harriet Mugenyi Businge has not yet commented as she couldn’t be reached by the time of publishing this story.

According to Hakiza, they have picked up Businge’s political Assistant; Reacheal Asiimwe who was also involved in the attack.

Asiimwe is in the custody of Hoima Central Police station as the hunt for Henry Gama is ongoing.

URN