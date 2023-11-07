Hoima-Kampala road closed after River Kafu floods

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Hoima-Kampala highway has been temporarily closed due to the River Kafu bursting its banks as a result of heavy rainfall, causing flooding. The River Kafu serves as the border between the Hoima and Kyankwanzi districts. The river overflowed on Monday evening around 5 p.m. disrupting transportation in the area. This occurred after prolonged heavy rainfall on Sunday, lasting for over 7 hours.

The entire Kafu bridge is now submerged, making it impossible to cross. Travelers heading from Hoima to Kampala or vice versa have been advised to seek alternative routes. By 6 p.m. on Monday, numerous vehicles and passengers from both Hoima and Kampala sides found themselves stranded at the flooded bridge. Julius Hakiza, the Albert region police spokesperson, explained that the police had to close the road due to the rising water levels.

According to Hakiza, travelers should consider accessing Hoima or Kampala through Masindi district. Hakiza emphasized the importance of drivers and other motorists strictly adhering to the police’s directives, as driving through running water poses significant risks to both vehicles and passengers. The route through Masindi to access Kampala is approximately 200 kilometers, adding an extra 70 kilometers for direct travelers.

Dr. Joseph Ruyonga, the Hoima West Division Member of Parliament, who was en route to Hoima, had to turn back and take the Masindi route to reach his destination. John Kyaligonza, a stranded driver, mentioned that the journey through Masindi to access Kampala is challenging but necessary given the circumstances. Christine Asiimwe, a passenger at the flooded bridge, expressed concerns about potential fare increases for travel to and from Kampala.

Peter Nsubuga, a resident of Katereiga in Kyankwanzi district, pointed out that the flooding of River Kafu may affect students who cross from neighboring Kyankwanzi district to study at Katereiga Primary School in Hoima district, especially during the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE). This situation requires education authorities in both districts to find alternatives for pupils in candidate classes, as they may not be able to cross the flooded bridge.

Rose Kyalisiima, a resident of Katereiga near the flooded bridge, voiced concerns that the bridge could be washed away as the water volume continues to rise. Uganda Radio Network (URN) was unable to obtain a comment from the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) by the time of publishing this story. In November 2015, River Kafu experienced a similar situation when it burst its banks following heavy rains, leading to prolonged disruptions in transportation to and from Kampala along the same route.

