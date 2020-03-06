HIV mobile exhibition kicks off in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A one-month HIV exhibition exercise has kicked off in Arua to showcase the devastating journey of HIV pandemic.

The public exposition which kicked off on Thursday at Cafeteria in Arua town is the first of its kind in the West Nile region with particular emphasis on changing the youth’s sexual behaviours.

The exhibition involves showing films and pictures of HIV positive people in the earlier days like Philip Lutaya and how the devastating effects have been tamed to date to give people hope of living longer positively.

Flavia Lubega the project manager history of HIV project academy Infectious Disease Institute says their main focus is to bring a change in the behavior of the youth who remain most vulnerable to HIV in the Country.

Dr Twaha Mahaba regional program manager West Nile health program says issues of complacency on HIV have remained high in communities because of lack of adequate knowledge.

He explains that what people will see of HIV impact in the past in the exposition, will tickle their minds to shift away from risky behavior patterns.

Dr Pontius Apollo the Arua Municipal Health Officer, says that the exhibition will also help address the challenge of getting on board HIV discordant couples and fighting stigma in the Municipality and the district.

Jack Kokole the chairperson of Arua district network of Men living with HIV says the initiative to showcase the HIV pandemic in Arua will help address the outstanding challenge of stigma, which has remained high among many men.

“There should be no isolation of one another so that we can fight HIV and its related stigma. The truth is that when you bring us together we feel respected and with the hope of living longer lives,” said Kokole.

URN