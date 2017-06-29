Historic win for MP Bobi Wine

Kampala, Uganda| THE INDEPENDENT REPORTER | Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine is the new Member of Parliament of Kyadondo East. He was declared winner by the Electoral Commission with 25, 659 votes.

Meanwhile this is what Kasangati looks like right now!

“PEOPLE POWER IS STRONGER THAN….”#KyadondoEastByElection pic.twitter.com/6SUHqcdONI — Ninye Tabz (@NinyeTabz) June 29, 2017

Earlier on Thursday

Kampala, Uganda | Godfrey Ssali | Early tentative and unofficial results from the Kyadondo East parliamentary by-election indicate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has got a good start.

Bobi wine had clear leads from about 5% of 93 polling stations, whose tallying was broadcast live on TV. At one centre, Kazinga, tentative results show Bobi wine got 264 votes, Sitenda 46, Kantinti 11, Sowedi 0 and Muwada 5.

Up to 72,818 voters are expected to have cast their votes, choosing from among the five candidates contesting for the vacant MP seat.

The Kyadondo seat fell vacant in April following a Court of Appeal ruling that upheld an earlier ruling by the High Court which overturned FDC Apollo Kantinti’s win, because of the Electoral Commission’s non-compliance with electoral laws.

Bobi Wine still leading at most of the polling stations. pic.twitter.com/DT4STvL5LY — Sudhir Byaruhanga (@Sudhirntv) June 29, 2017

The contest is mainly between popular musician R Bobi Wine contesting as an independent, FDC’s Apollo Kantinti and NRM’s Sitenda Ssebalu.

The others in the race are Muwadda Nkunyingi and Dr.Sowedi Kayongo Male who are independent candidates.

The final day of campaigning on Tuesday ended dramatically, with several Police detentions as they battled to enforce the electoral laws.