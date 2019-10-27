Hima Cement and Xente in Partnership

NEWS BRIEFS: Hima Cement on October 21st announced a partnership with Xente Tech Ltd, a Payments, Ecommerce & Financial Services Company to ease online shopping of Hima and bonastore range of products. Xente is an online app offering digital products like Airtime, bill payments, movie, event & bus tickets and now an e-commerce shop.

Announcing this partnership, the Hima Cement CEO Jean Michel Pons said that this shopping option allows our customers to access for the first time Hima products online.

“What’s more, our customers will be extended credit when they purchase our Hima and bonastore products on Xente and have an option to pay in installments or pay on delivery of our goods.” he said.

This shopping solution comes in recognition of the ever changing shopping trends attitudes of consumers where e-commerce is quickly taking root replacing conventional in store shopping.

“Internet penetration in Uganda is at 35% of the total population and Mobile Internet subscribers at 13.7 million make up 32.6%”, Said Paul Kelly the Retail Manager of bonastore Uganda, the retail arm of Hima Cement.

Have you updated your @xente_app yet? You can now buy building materials ranging from Hima Cement, Roofings sheets, Plascon Paint & more using your mobile money, bank card or pay installments, and Ohh! There’s more….You get UGX 5,000 instant Cash Back & FREE delivery! LinkInBio pic.twitter.com/JUiNLK974X — Xente (@xente_app) October 24, 2019

“It is clear therefore that for our business to thrive and to remain competitive, we must tap into data like this to understand our customers’ needs and preferences, to anticipate where the market pull is and to react to that. So our partnership with Xente is timely and responds to our customer’s current consumption behavior”, he added.

“We are pleased to be announcing the launch of our shopping feature, which is designed to provide online shoppers across Uganda with a smooth shopping experience”, said Allan Rwakatungu, CEO of Xente Tech.

“Xente clients that have purchased products off the new shopping section will receive their products within 24 hours upon purchase. This partnership with Hima Cement and bonastore is testament to our diverse product offerings”, he added.

The Xente App is available on both Android and iOS app stores.