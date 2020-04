High Courts steps in, stays release of Sh10 billion for MPS

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court has granted an interim Order staying self-appropriation of UGX 10 billion by Ugandan Members of Parliament.

Ntugamo MP Gerald Karuhanga and Erute North County MP Jonathan Odur went to court, challenging the decision by Parliament to allocate itself 10 billion Shillings, part of the over 300 billion Shillings supplementary expense for Uganda’s COVID-19 intervention.

