High court extends interim order against caretaker Emorimor

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Soroti has extended the interim order restraining the caretaker Emorimor, Paul Sande Emolot, and the Iteso Cultural Union-ICU Council Speaker, John Francis Ekuma from performing any duties related to the institution.

The extension of interim orders was made on Wednesday by the Soroti Chief Magistrate, Margret Aanyu on behalf of the Assistant Registrar Jessica Chemeri. Aanyu asked Emolot’s lawyer Richard Okalany to prepare the defense for a hearing when the matter returns to court on April 20.

Last week, the court issued interim orders following an application filed by the ICU founder members and elders. They are William Alloch Akoll, Joseph Okadapao, Martin Alfred Aruo, Stephen Enokokin, Joyce Asekenye, Polly Apio, and Lydia Agoda.

The group is contesting the procedures and qualifications of Emolot who was installed as the caretaker Emorimor and the council speaker, Ekuma. They argue that Emolot was below the required age of 60 years when he assumed the office of the chairperson of ICU while Ekuma was over and above the required age as youth representative when he was elected in 2019.

It is the same basis of irregularities and others that applicants contend that ICU council was suspended by the late Emorimor, Augustine Osuban Lemukol in June 2021. They argue that the position of the late Emorimor was not challenged by the defendants until his death in February.

The group also argued that the installation of the caretaker Emorimor was against the ICU Constitution of 2019 which he notes was violated.

But Okalany said that they want the matter to be handled using other available conflict resolution means within the Iteso traditions to keep the culture intact. When asked why his clients declined to utilize the harmonization committee set out by the former Emorimor for conflict resolution, Okalany said the committee is not provided for in the 2004 Amended ICU Constitution.

But Anthony Bernard Ekanyum, the lawyer representing the elders says the application is meant to give guidance on the legal procedures for the election of Emorimor since other means failed to work.

The interim order issued last week restrains Emolot and Okuma from holding meetings as the council of ICU, communicating any correspondences on behalf of ICU, convening meetings or transacting business on behalf of ICU, or using of logo, cultural regalia as Emorimor and Speaker.

The orders also bar the defendants from holding out in functions as Emorimor, holding media talk shows as Emorimor, appointing office-bearers to positions of ICU, expelling members and staff of ICU, and or doing any activities in whatever nature or form as Emorimor among others.

