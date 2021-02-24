High court criminal session Kicks off in Kalangala

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 40 cases are lined up to be heard in the High Court Criminal session at Kalangala High Court. The criminal session which started on Tuesday will be presided over by Justice Victoria Nakintu Nkwanga Katamba.

Out of the 40 cases that will be heard, 36 are defilement cases. The other cases that will be heard include aggravated defilement, rape and robbery.

The session which will run for a month is aimed at addressing the challenge of case backlog. It will focus on inmates who have been on remand since 2016 in Masaka Prison.

Speaking during the Pre-trial session on Tuesday, Justice Katamba tasked the prosecutor to ensure witnesses and suspects are in court on time to enable her to conclude the cases within a set time.

Justice Katamba also asked parents and leaders to sensitize the community on the dangers of defilement.

Willy Nkumbi, the Kalangala Probation Officer blamed the high defilement cases on the decline in morals in society.

The last criminal court session in Kalangala District was held in 2016.

