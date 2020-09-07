Hertha furious at Polish Football Federation over Piatek performance in UEFA Nations League

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Hertha BSC general director Michael Preetz has criticized the Polish Football Federation (PZPN) as “they broke the mutual agreement concerning Krzysztof Piatek’s performance in the UEFA Nations League match in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday.”

The German club was afraid that the striker would have to be quarantined after he returned to Berlin. In consequence they made an official request to PZPN to let Piatek not play against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica on Monday. According to Hertha, the PZPN agreed.

“Piatek traveled to Bosnia against our agreement,” said Preetz in an interview for Kicker magazine on Sunday evening.

PZPN gave a quick response to these accusations. “It’s true Hertha wanted Piatek returning to Germany instead of playing in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but we didn’t give a green light. They even contacted FIFA, who claimed that there is no rule that allows clubs to demand such things from national teams,” said PZPN’s spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowsi to the local media on Monday.

“I corresponded with the German Football Association DFB about Piatek’s case. They ensured that they will try their best to let the player avoid the quarantine. A week ago we had a meeting with UEFA. We heard that the national federations should contact their governments to talk about the safety rules in those situations,” added Kwiatkowski.

On Friday, Piatek played 63 minutes against the Netherlands in Amsterdam. Poland lost 1-0 after Steven Bergwijn’s goal.

