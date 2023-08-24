Herbal medicine vendors arrested in Soroti hospital

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two vendors of herbal medicine and food supplements from Beifa Business firm are in trouble after being apprehended at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

The suspects, identified as Frank Agaba, 23, from Kiruhura district, and Anastus Twesimire, 27, from Kakumiro district, were arrested for attempting to persuade patients at the hospital to purchase their herbal remedies instead of following the prescribed medications from health professionals.

The duo’s presence within the hospital premises for two days posed a disruption to the implementation of treatment plans for patients.

According to Benzy Omoya, the Principal Administrator of Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, the hawkers’ actions raised concerns about the efficacy and safety of the products they were promoting.

The use of unverified herbal medicine could potentially jeopardize the well-being of patients.

This is the third time drug vendors have been intercepted at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital since May 2022. These hawkers often infiltrate hospital wards, targeting patients and their caregivers to purchase their products, occasionally at exorbitant prices.

Following their apprehension, the suspects were handed over to the police for custody and further legal proceedings. Attempts to reach Oscar Ageca, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, for comment were unsuccessful as his known contact was unavailable.

URN