Hello World and partners connecting the next generation

How Hello World and Partners Drive Digital Education for Youth as the world marks World Youth Skills Day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hello World, a charity organisation providing solar-powered, internet-enabled education hubs in Uganda has announced completion of 10 new Hello Hubs in the West Nile Region.

The new hubs are located in Barakala, Midigo, Geya, Lobe, Youth Center, Odrave West, Apo host communities, Yoyo Secondary School, Luzira Bright View Primary School, and Ariju Primary School in Bidibidi refugee settlement in Yumbe District.

The initiative has been possible with the support from incredible partners; abrdn, Andan and Roke Telkom.

Roke Telkom CEO Roger Sekaziga said the completion of the hubs which are set to enable children and teenagers access free internet, power, tablets and world-class-educational-software to hundreds of children and teenagers marks a significant milestone in bridging digital divide.

“Through our collaboration, we have been able to bring the power of connectivity and educational resources to those who need it the most,” he said.

“The completion of the hubs marks a significant milestone in our shared journey to bridge the digital divide. Together, we are transforming lives, opening doors to knowledge and paving the way for a brighter future.”

This development comes at the time the world marks the World Youth Skills Day today as a reminder of the importance of skilling teachers and young people for a transformative future.

With Hello Hubs, young people can transform their futures by gaining the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy.

Stephen Bird, CEO of abrdn, and Hello World supporter, said ‘Hello World – a charity that, like us, is solving the problems of today and tomorrow with innovative thinking, sustainable values and a futurist approach.’

Not only are Hello Hubs a place for people to learn, be inspired and pursue their dreams, they serve as a place for people to have a voice and to just simply connect.

Richard, a teenager at one of the hubs, excitedly said, “right now my phone is charging!” He usually goes days without any battery and not being able to communicate with his friends.

Festina Hellen, a student of Yoyo Secondary School, says that as a student, it has been hard for her to carry out her school research.

“We have to conduct our own research and with many new topics I am so grateful for the Hello Hub because the free internet will make learning so much easier.”