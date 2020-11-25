Heavy UPDF, police deployment in Kagadi, Hoima ahead of Kyagulanyi’s campaigns

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is heavy deployment of Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers and Anti-riot police in Kagadi town and Hoima City ahead of Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi’s campaign rallies.

Kyagulanyi will on Wednesday address rallies in Kagadi and later proceed to Kibaale, Kakumiro Kikuube and Hoima in the afternoon.

In Hoima, security has designated Kyantale Primary school playground in Hoima East division and Dwoli Primary school playground in Hoima West division as venues for his rallies.

However, before his rallies, UPDF and Anti-riot police have heavily been deployed in the two districts.

A team of heavily armed UPDF and Anti-riot operatives with anti-riot gear had by 6 am deployed and are currently patrolling the town centers in both districts.

In Hoima City heavy UPDF and Anti-riot police deployment are at Duhaga roundabout near the offices of Forum for Democratic Change-FDC which acts as the coordination office for the joint opposition candidates comprising of NUP, ANT and FDC.

The deployment is also seen along the Hoima Fort Portal road, Main Street, Right road, Kwebiha road and in Kinubi along the Hoima-Kampala road.

There is also heavy deployment at Kyentale Primary school where he is scheduled to hold his first rally in Hoima.

In Kagadi town the deployment has been beefed with foot patrols in the areas of Muhoro, Kagadi Model Primary school, Muzizi Bridge, Isunga-Kibaale, Market, Kyengabi, Kabalega and Mugenyi streets with UPDF and the Anti-riot operatives manning the areas.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says the deployment should not scare people saying it is meant to protect people and their property.

Moses Aguda, the National Unity Platform- NUP party mobilizer in Hoima district says the heavy deployment will not scare them saying it is meant to intimidate their supporters.

Julius Mugabi, the Kagadi district NUP mobilizer says they have already mobilized their supporters to go and receive Kyagulanyi in big numbers at Musizi Bridge which is about 15km away from Kagadi town.

He has however cautioned the supporters not to provoke security personnel and also adhere all the guidelines issued to them by police to have peaceful rallies in the area.

********

URN