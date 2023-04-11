Heavy security deployment at Makerere University

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is heavy military and Police deployment at Makerere University because of an anticipated students’ strike.

Heavily armed military and Police personnel were deployed at the University this morning following the disqualification of the NUP flag bearer Margaret Nattabi and Suleiman Namwoza from the guild race.

In a letter dated April 6th, Tshilumba said the two were disqualified for holding a “Kimeza” which is contradicting article 10 (b) of the new students’ guild statute, 2022. The statute stipulates that; “student election at the University shall be virtual unless otherwise determined by the University Council”

On Tuesday, URN reporters saw police and army deployed at every entrance and exit point of the university. Whoever entered the university was subjected to thorough checking and required to present a student or staff Identity Card. Several journalists were denied entry.

Inside the university, armed several police and soldiers were on patrol. The Freedom Square has also been cordoned off.

On Monday, Nattabi accused the university of undermining their rights to association. She said that the university is illegally denying them their rights to be affiliated with political parties of their choice and also holding physical campaigns during elections.

She added that their disqualification from the race was unjustified and they were allegedly singled out and disqualified solely based on their political affiliations. Nantabi gave the university 48 hours to rescind their decision or demonstrate.

However, by 11: 30 a.m., business was usual at the university as students appeared to be carrying on with their daily activities without disruptions.

URN