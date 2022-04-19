Heavy rains wash away bridges in Namisindwa district

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several bridges along Lwakhakha river in Namisindwa district have been washed away by heavy rains.

Some of the affected bridges include Saboti, Khabikenga, Mayanja, Khamisaru, and Namikhoma bridges among others. The bridges are used by residents to cross to Chebukube in Kenya for business, schools and access to their farms.

Ibrahim Sakin and Aron Wabomba, both residents of Saboti village say the current rains and the subsequent destruction of bridges have made it impossible for them to access their gardens in Kenya.

Boniface Kibingei Masifwa, the LCI chairperson for Lukhendu cell in Bumbo town council wants the government to intervene and reconstruct the bridges to save the community from drowning in the river.

He said many people conduct their businesses on the Kenyan side and crossing has become a challenge since there are no bridges.

Emma Bwayo, the Namisindwa District Youth Councilor says other bridges in the district are in a poor state and require rehabilitation.

According to Bwayo, bridges like Khamisaru and Namikhoma were supposed to be maintained but part of the money meant for maintenance works was allegedly swindled by some district official.

URN