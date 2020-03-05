Heavy rains destroy property in Kikindu market

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Heavy rains have destroyed property worth millions in Kikindu market in Northern Division, Mbale Municipality.

The rains which lasted for over three hours on Wednesday resulted in flooding of shops, kiosks and stalls leaving vendors counting losses. Some of the destroyed merchandise included food and clothes.

The damage followed the flooding of a seasonal river that burst its banks due to poor drainage which forcing water shops.

Tom Gidandi, the vice-chairperson of Kikindu market says that since last year they have been informing Northern division authorities on expanding and unblocking the drainage in vain.

Marry Muzaki, the affected vendor at Kikindu market says that the rains have left them in trouble since they have been operating on bank loans and have responsibilities like paying fees for their children, buying food, paying rent among others.

