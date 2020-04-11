Heavy rains destroy plantations, houses in Bunyangabu

Bunyangabu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | About 18 households are out in the cold in Bunyangabu District following heavy rains that destroyed their homes and plantations. The affected households are Rubalika A and Kakooga C zones in Rwimi Sub County. The rains that were characterised by strong winds blew off rooftops of 18 houses occupied by 96 people.

Erias Byakagaba, the Kakooga Parish LCII Chairperson, says the affected people have now sought refuge in the homes of their neighbors. He calls for government’s intervention to provide the families some food relief and essentials items.

Gerevazi Mugisha, whose rooftop was blown off and banana plantation destroyed by the hailstorm, says they have been forced to sleep in the dilapidated house because they don’t have any other option “On top of that, we don’t have any food with us,” he lamented. Mary Katushabe, a single mother of four children explains that she has no hope of putting up another house because financial constraints and calls on well-wishers to come to her rescue.

The Bunyangabu Resident District Commissioner, Jane Asiimwe Muhindo, says they have learnt about the disaster and are exploring means of helping the victims. He appeals to the public and other well-wishers to donate relief items like food to support the affected.

On Friday, a team of Red Cross staff was seen in the affected area trying to assess the impact of the damage.

*******

URN