Heavy deployment as EC conducts nominations in Kitgum

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was heavy police deployment at Kitgum District Local Government Headquarters as the Electoral Commission conducted the nominations for parliamentary aspirants in the district.

The armed police officers were deployed as early as 7 am around the precincts of the district headquarters. Numerous roadblocks were also mounted some 100 meters in various road intersections leading to the nomination venue.

Julius Mpande, the Officer in- charge of Operations at Kitgum Central Police says that the deployment is to control unnecessary crowds amidst the covid-19 pandemic.

He says they allowed seconders and proposers of each parliamentary contestant at the nomination venue to avoid chaos and eruption of the exercise by their supporters.

Mpande notes that the police won’t tolerate any processions by aspirants who have finished their nomination arguing that those who go on to carry such will be arrested.

He also says the district headquarters have been limited for access to a few essential civil servants arguing that the rest are expected to resume normal duties on Monday.

The nomination exercise that kicked off at 10 am has so far seen the State Minister for Environment Beatrice Anywar also Kitgum Municipality NRM flag bearer nominated among four other aspirants.

The countrywide nomination exercise for parliamentary aspirants is expected to end on Friday, October 15th.

********

URN