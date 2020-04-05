Health workers in Mbarara attending to COVID-19 suspects to be isolated

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health workers attending to Coronavirus (COVID -19) suspect cases at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital are to be Isolated.

Dr. Celestine Barigye, the Mbarara regional referral hospital Director says medics who attend to suspected Coronavirus cases will be stopped from going back to their homes because they are at high risk of transmission.

Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital serves as the quarantine Isolation center for the great Ankole region that comprises of 15 districts.

Dr. Barigye said the idea of Isolating the health workers will prevent the medics from spreading the virus to their beloved ones incase they contract it. He says much as they are attending to these suspects they are at high risk of also becoming suspects.

He explained that that the health workers attending to COVID -19 suspect cases will be given a room to stay without going home until they are isolated for 14 -days. He says this will save their families in case there is a spread of the virus.

He says that they are currently facing a challenge of transport since the President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni issued a ban on public and private transport.

James Mweisgye, the Mbarara Resident District Commissioner, and Chairperson District Corona Task Force, says the health workers need to be isolated from their families because they are at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The proposal comes at a time when health officials in different districts are raising a complaint of lack of protective gear that has also created fear for some health workers to attend to suspected cases.

Uganda currently has 48 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with over 1000 suspected cases under quarantine. The world has now recorded a surge of over one million suspected cases of the Coronavirus cases.

URN