Health worker arrested over theft of malaria drugs

Kibuku, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twenty-four-year-old John Stanley Mateka, the in-charge of Community Health Plan in Kapiyia parish, Nankodo sub county, Kibuku district is behind bars for alleged theft of essential drugs.

Samuel Semewo, the Bukedi Region Police spokesperson says that Mateka was intercepted on Monday while traveling to Mbale with 27 boxes of Lumartem Malaria drugs each comprising 30 sackets.

According to Semewo, the suspect was spotted at Kibuku H/CIV with a plastic bag before moving to the Mbale taxi stage with the government drugs. He explains that police picked up the accused on a tip-off by one of the local councilors who also doubles as a member of the District Health committee.

“A case of theft of drugs has been registered at the police station under reference SD:33/16/01/023,” he said. Mamba Charles, an LCV councilor, says that there has been suspicion about the theft of government drugs and they were investigating as the district health committee.

“We are going to intensify regular spot checkups of the health facilities within the district to curb the theft of drugs,” he said. The theft of government drugs isn’t unique to Kibuku district, several health workers have been arrested nationwide for the same crime.

*****

URN