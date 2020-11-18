Health ministry partners with UMSC to intensify health education

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ministry of health has partnered with Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC to promote health and disease prevention.

Speaking at the National Health Symposium with a delegation of officials from UMSC led by the Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje at the Health Ministry headquarters, Dr. Tabley Bakyaita, Assistant Commissioner Health Promotion and Education said through the partnership, they will orient the religious leaders on some of the health issues at hand and provide them with key messages to relate to their congregations at an opportune time.

Sheikh Mubaje welcomed the suggestion and assured the health ministry that religion can have an impact on disease, mortality, mobility, behavior and lifestyle change among others.

Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General of Health Services noted that the ministry is also going to engage other religious leaders through the Inter Religious Council of Uganda-IRCU on the same program.

He said malaria is one of the biggest diseases reported in regional health centers, adding that over 30% of outpatient attendance is malaria, 25% of admission is still malaria yet it can easily be prevented in communities if religious leaders speak out on the procedures.

Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary MOH said not only malaria but even other diseases like measles in children and non-communicable diseases can easily be prevented through consistent communication from religious leaders partnering with the ministry of health.

The meeting that was attended by regional and district Kaadhis, Imams and Sheikhs from different parts of Uganda including North, West and East.

They were asked to use available communication channels like radios, televisions and others to educate people on the availability of health services, how to access them, the benefits and advocate for the promotion of health services during all religious functions.

