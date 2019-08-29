Health Ministry confirms new Ebola case in Kasese

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has confirmed a new Ebola case in Kasese, Uganda. Bwera town is located in Kasese district, situated 472 km west of Kampala.

A nine-year-old girl who had travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo has been found to have Ebola, authorities said on Thursday.

The child and her mother entered the country through Mpondwe border post to seek medical care in Bwera, Kasese district. A blood sample was drawn immediately and sent for testing at the Uganda Virus research Institute and confirmed positive .

Since the child was identified at the point of entry, there are no contacts in Uganda, the Ministry of Health said in a statement, adding that together with partners, they had now dispatched a rapid response team to Kasese.

This is the fourth confirmed case of Ebola in Uganda in the past three months since the deadly disease was declared in DRC in August, 2018.

The first three cases included a two boys and their grand mother who had previously traveled to DRC to bury a relative.

The health ministry of the Republic of Uganda had last month announced that all contacts with the index case completed their obligatory 21-day monitoring period without developing signs of the disease.

The “index case” was the five-year-old Ugandan boy who was the first of the two to die, followed by his grandmother.

They were then placed in an isolation ward in the DRC but fled and returned to Uganda across the porous border, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).