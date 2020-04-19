Health facilities in eastern region receive relief food

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Office of the Prime Minister has delivered relief food meant for health facilities in Eastern Uganda.

The items delivered include 29,000kgs of Maize flour, 700kgs of salt, 1,500kgs of powdered milk, and 2,150kgs of sugar.

Receiving the items on Saturday at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, Lillian Nakaweesi, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Mbale, said that they are to begin distributing the items to the other districts. The districts include Mbale, Busia, Bulambuli, Tororo, Kibuku, Butaleja and Kween.

Others are Bukwo, Kween, Sironko, Manafwa, Budaka, Namisindwa and Bududa.

Dr Emmanuel Tuganieyo, the Director Mbale Regional Referral Hospital said that the health facilities have been struggling to feed patients and COVID-19 suspects.

He also says that the food will also be distributed to patients who have been discharged since they lack food when they return to their homes.

URN