Headteachers demand for more funding

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Headteachers of government-aided schools want the government to increase funding through the School Capitation Grant. According to the teachers, although only leaners in candidate classes have resumed studies, the remitted money can’t adequately cover their operations.

The School Capitation grant is remitted based on the number of learners in a given school. 35 percent of the money goes to buying scholastic materials, 10 percent administration, 20 percent co-curricular activities, 15 percent management and emergencies 20%.

Rose Nakanwagi, the Deputy Head Teacher Kitante Primary School, says they received Shillings 4.5 million. According to the breakdown, Shillings 3 million is meant for school maintenance and the remaining Shillings 1.5 million is meant to help management to put in place the necessary requirements so as to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures to prevent the spread of COVID19.

She, however, says the money is far less compared to their demands such as payment of utility bills and clearing the school compound.

Charles Ssengendo, the headteacher Nakasero primary school, says schools with smaller numbers of learners may be affected more.

Willy Sabiiti, the headteacher Masooli Church of Uganda primary school says that with a population of 95 candidates he was given Shillings 1million as capitation grant and Shillings 1.5million to meet the SOPs. He, however, says the money is too little to finance their operations.

Ismael Mulindwa, the Director of Basic and Secondary Education in the Ministry of Education and Sports, advises the headteachers to work within the available resources. He explains that although they are aware of the other overhead costs, the government can’t release more money.

To cover the funding gap, some schools ask parents to contribute an agreed sum of money to facilitate their operations.

