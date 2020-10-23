Harsh weather slows Kabale central market construction

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The harsh weather conditions that hit Kigezi sub-region have slowed the ongoing construction of Kabale Modern Central Market.

The Construction of the 23 billion Shillings facility by the Chinese Chong Chuing International Construction Company started in December 2019 under the World Bank-funded Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement program – MATIP III. It is expected to be complete by December 2021. The market will comprise 859 lockup shops, 676 stalls, a medical clinic, a Daycare Centre, and restaurants, among others.

However, Charles Muguya, the project site engineer says that the progress of construction now stands at 37 per cent compared to the time the frame of 41 per cent. Muguya says that the 4 per cent behind the timeframe is caused by heavy rains that disrupted workers while on duty.

Hilary Tugeineyo, the Clerk of Works from Sileshi Consult, an Engineering Company supervising the project says that rains have hampered the delivery of materials especially sand which is picked from places where roads were damaged by running waters and landslides.

Tugeineyo adds that the recent closure of Kabale-Ntungamo road after it was damaged by landslides affected the supply of Cement from Kasese. Tugeineyo says that as a result, the roofing of Block A, Block B and Block A-Annex Block C is behind schedule.

Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, the Kabale Municipality Mayor says that even though the contractor is behind the schedule, he is still on track.

