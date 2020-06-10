Habitat for Humanity to construct 45 houses for vulnerable people in Kumi

Kumi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Habitat for Humanity Uganda is to construct forty five permanent houses for the vulnerable people in Ongino and Kumi sub-counties in Kumi district.

Habitat for Humanity is an ecumenical Christian Non-Governmental Organization which provides social housing support to the vulnerable rural households especially women, vulnerable children and orphans and their caregivers.

Robert Otim, the national director of Habitat for Humanity Uganda says the beneficiaries were selected according to the level of vulnerability. They include orphans, People living with HIV, widows and widowers.

Otim says that each house will cost 19 million shillings. He explains that since the lockdown necessitates everyone to stay at home, they prioritized on the accommodation to help the vulnerable communities stay home safely.

He also added that the beneficiaries especially the children will be provided skills on carpentry, building, tailoring among others to ensure that they generate income to the family.

Justine Akol, a beneficiary in Omatenga village, Kumi sub county says she has been living in a shack with her children after she was abandoned by her husband.

Florence Aanyu, a single parent of four children and resident of Kabwangasi village says she been sleeping in a small makeshift house with all her children as she struggles to raise money for school fees and food.

The Kumi LCV chairperson Christine Apolot said that the support from Habitat for Humanity is timely. She says that many most people in the district are vulnerable and stuck in poverty.

Habitat for Humanity has so far built over 600 houses in the sub-counties of Ongino and Kumi.

******

URN