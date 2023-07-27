Guterres condemns coup in Niger

UN, New York US | Xinhua | In a short statement released by his spokesperson, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the coup in Niger.

“The secretary-general is following closely the situation in Niger. He condemns in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace and stability in Niger,” according to the statement.

The UN chief “calls on all actors involved to exercise restraint and to ensure the protection of constitutional order. The United Nations stands by the Government and the people of Niger,” it said.

Soldiers from the presidential guard in the West African nation of Niger barricaded the president in his palace and declared a change of government.

The country’s president, Mohamed Bazoum, was being held hostage with his wife at his residence in the palace in the capital Niamey, after negotiations with the head of the presidential guard stalled, it was reported.

The neighboring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso have both experienced military coups in the past few years, in the wake of growing jihadist insurgencies which have destabilized the entire region. ■