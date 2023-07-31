Gunship crashes as UPDF pursues suspected warriors who killed soldier

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Suspected warriors have killed a UPDF soldier and made away with two guns in Moroto district. The soldier had been assigned to provide security for the China Railway 3 company, which is involved in the construction of the Lokitanyala-Kitale road, connecting to Moroto town.

The attack occurred around 1:00 pm on Saturday when one officer left his colleague with his gun and went to a nearby trading center. Seizing the opportunity, the suspected warriors mobilized and launched an attack on the remaining soldier, ultimately taking his gun and that of his colleague.

The news of the soldier’s death and the stolen guns reached the villagers through a Chinese national working on a road construction project. Teddy Adong, the LC1 chairperson of Nadiket village, expressed deep concern and sorrow about the incident.

Hellen Angom, a resident of the Nadiket trading center, shared the fear that has now gripped the community. The motive behind the attack remains unknown, leaving the residents worried and uncertain about their safety. She urged the security committee to make efforts to recover the stolen guns.

The aftermath of the attack saw some community members fleeing their homes, further highlighting the prevailing fear and insecurity in the area. In an attempt to provide assistance, a UPDF chopper was dispatched for a rescue mission.

However, the chopper encountered a mechanical problem and was forced to crash land. UPDF spokesperson Brig Felix Kuligye said the gunship registration number AF 822 crash landed at around 4:00 pm on Saturday at Nadiket village in Loputuk Sub County. Fortunately, the pilot and all three aircrews on board escaped unharmed.

He said the scene has been secured for further investigation and management. As of now, security authorities have not commented on the alleged attack on the UPDF officers, leaving the community anxiously awaiting more information about the incident.#

*****

URN