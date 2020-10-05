Gunmen kill traffic officer in Nakapiripirit

Nakapiripirit, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A traffic officer attached to Nakapiripirit police station has succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained in an attack by unidentified gunmen on Monday morning.

Fahad Kyaliyawula was shot together with his wife at dawn on Monday near Lokali bridge at Moroto – Nakapiripirit border while taking his wife to Moroto for treatment. The couple sustained injuries and was rushed to Moroto regional referral hospital.

According to police, Kyaliyawula breathed his last as he was being transferred to Matany Hospital for better management. The Karamoja South Regional Police Commander Gerald Twishime spoke to URN about the incident and described it as unfortunate.

According to Twishime, reports indicate that the gunmen were dressed in military uniform similar to that used by LDUs. The motive of the killing remains unclear. Police has refused to link the attack to targeted killings but said all doors are open for investigations.

Twishime says a joint team of UPDF and police has been set up to investigate the killing.

A police officer attached to Nakapiripirit who asked not to be named because he is not authorized to speak to journalists said the station was in mourning mood following the news of the death of one of their own. “It’s a difficult situation but we know we shall get them,” said the officer.

Police are preparing to transport the deceased’s body to his ancestral home in Kamuli district for burial. This is the first time a uniformed officer has been waylaid in South Karamoja although there have been isolated attacks on government installations.

In April, armed people attacked Matany police station. In May suspected warriors attacked a Uganda Wildlife Authority- UWA detachment in Kotido district.

URN