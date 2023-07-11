Gunmen kill Lamwo LC1 Chairperson

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown gunmen have shot dead Richard Lokany, the LC I chairperson of Tedopee Village in Lukung Sub County in Lamwo district, and injured two other people including Alex Okoda and Bosco Okwang.

The attack took place on Monday afternoon while Lokany and his colleagues were cultivating in Lelabur Village within the same sub-county when two armed men launched the assault. Lokany suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died instantly, while Okoda was also shot in the head.

Okwang sustained bullet wounds on his arm. Fortunately, Okello, one of the victims, managed to survive the attack. According to James Okema, a local businessman, the four victims had left their homes on Sunday afternoon to tend to their garden in Lelabur Village when they were ambushed by the armed assailants.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, says that preliminary findings suggest the assailants forced the victims to lie on the ground before shooting them at close range. He explains that upon receiving the information, a security team promptly responded to the scene, but only a cartridge was recovered. According to Ongom, the motive behind the attack is under investigation.

URN