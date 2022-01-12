Gunmen kill businessman in Fort Portal

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Armed thugs have shot dead a businessman in Fort Portal tourism city.

Steven Nyakairu, a resident of Kyogya cell in Kitumba ward, Central division was killed on Tuesday at 9:00pm and robbed 1.5 million shillings.

Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West Police Spokesperson says that three armed men attacked Nyakairu at his shop and shot him in the lower abdomen, and took off with a small safe containing the money.

Nyakairu was rushed to Fort Portal Regional hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Twesige, the attack on Nyakairu was reported to the police by his wife Elia Biira who found him lying in a pool of blood inside the shop.

Twesige says that they have launched a manhunt for the assailants.

*****

URN