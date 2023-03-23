Gunmen grab sh76million from Sironko businessmen

Sironko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unidentified gunmen riding on numberless motorcycles have raided Namaguli and Bunyafwa sub-counties and made away with sh76.2 million from local businessmen.

According to Sironko Resident District Commissioner, Denis Ephraim, the gunmen who were also armed with sticks and machetes raided the residence of local businessman Mike Nakedi in Nakidye village Bulujewa parish Namaguli Sub County at around 9 pm on Tuesday night.

They tasked Nakedi, who operates in Kipande trading center to hand them Shillings 6.5 million and disappeared without causing him any harm. According to the RDC, the same gunmen raided the home of another trader, Kalifani Musosi in Bunandalu B village in Bunandalu parish Bunyafa Sub County and robbed him of Shillings 70 million before they vanished from the scene.

Ephraim told URN that the district security team has commenced investigations to identify the suspects to face the law. Kharuna Gaboba, the LC III chairperson of Namaguli Sub County suspects that the attackers could have come from Mbale city because they fled towards Mbale. He urged locals to be security cautious by reporting any new suspected persons to local leaders or police for appropriate action.

URN