Gulu University students master smartphone filmmaking

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of Gulu University students undertaking the Information Communication and Technology (ICT) course have been trained on film productions using smartphones.

The training held on Friday at the University-Main Campus was jointly organized by the Uganda Communications Commission and Multi Choice Uganda.

Mitchel Mwesiga, the Public Relations Officer for MultiChoice Uganda says the students were skilled in content development, business ideas, making money out of the film, content production, editing, pre-production, audience target, and make-ups.

He explained that the initiative seeks to equip the students to become self-employed during and after campus through using cheap technologies such as smartphones to produce and sell films.

Oscar Okema, the ICT Cabinet Minister at Gulu University says they are optimistic to become self-employed through cheaply producing and selling films using smartphones since they are affordable and readily available.

He noted that the skills will greatly bridge the equipment shortages among filmmakers due to the high cost of purchasing them.

Caroline Apiyo, a final year student described the opportunity as great, especially for the female students who are passionate about filmmaking but cannot acquire sophisticated equipment.

Cissy Nalumansi, a film producer who tutored the students says the struggle to acquire sophisticated equipment has been the major barrier to the film industry noting that smartphones are a bridge to the challenges.

URN