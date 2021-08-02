Gulu University starts clearing accrued domestic arrears

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu University has started clearing accrued domestic arrears after receiving Shillings 2.5billion from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development this financial year. The University has accrued domestic arrears worth Shillings 5.8 billion since 2008.

The arrears include services offered to the University and unpaid staff. James Ojok Onono, the Assistant Public Relations Officer of the University says management has used the money to clear 18 companies, which supplied goods and services to the University to zero balance.

He also says that they have also made a partial payment to 74 staff, some of whom are retired, others dead while others are in active service. According to Onono, the University is still waiting for an additional Shillings 3.2billion to clear the remaining domestic arrears.

David Obol Otori the Gulu University Secretary says that many suppliers have been waiting for over 10 years for their money. In recent times, lecturers and non-teaching staff have staged strikes demanding for their arrears.

