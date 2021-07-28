Gulu University secures UGX 1.1Bn grant for fruits, waste research

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu University has secured a research grant of Shillings 1.1 billion for value addition to Borassus Aethiopum Mart fruit locally known as “Tugu” and sewage sludge management.

The two projects will see the university research on Borassus Aethiopum Mart fruit, which is common in Northern Uganda, a supplement for children and the elderly with malnourishment and the sewage sludge for bioenergy and soil amendment and water treatment. The two projects will be undertaken by Dr. Christine Oryema as the Principal Investigator from the Faculty of Science and Dr. Jimmy Byakatonde as the Principal Investigator from the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment.

The fruit and sewage projects worth Shillings 196 million and Shillings 946 million respectively are being funded by the government through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation under the National Research and Innovation Programme (NRIP) for a three year period effective the financial year 2021/2022.

Gulu University secured the grant after submitting a successful application to the national call for funding in the last financial year 2020/2021. James Onono Ojok, the Public Relations Officer Gulu University told URN on Wednesday that the University management led by Vice-Chancellor Professor George Openjuru Ladaah and Richard Olinga, the Permanent Secretary NRIP, have already signed a memorandum of understanding for the project to commence immediately.

He explained that the government has already released Shillings 270M of the project funds to their accounts. Professor Openjuru Ladaah said that the research projects clearly demonstrate the potential of Gulu University in the research field.

He appealed to the government to uplift fresh innovators so that the country utilizes its scholars fully.

URN