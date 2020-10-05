Gulu University lecturer ranked top aspergillosis expert in Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Felix Bongomin, a lecturer in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, Gulu University has been ranked top aspergillosis expert in Africa according to the latest medical experts ranking website, Experts Scape.

Aspergillosis is a group of disorders caused by a common mould (fungus ) called aspergillus, that usually affect patients with chronic lung diseases like previously treated tuberculosis and those with cancers.

The website that publishes names of experts after 10 years has ranked Dr Bongomin the best on the continent after publishing 46 articles on fungal diseases.

Dr Felix Kaducu, the Dean Faculty of Medicine reveals that the rating actually indicates the path the faculty is taking in ensuring that the knowledge in articles is translated down for the betterment of the community.

“This has to be on record, Dr. Bongomin is an alumnus of Gulu University, his first Bachelors of Medicine and Surgery was from here in 2014 and we are super proud of him,” Kaducu illuminated.

Speaking to URN, Dr Kaducu implored all the other faculties to emulate such outstanding research undertakings in their professional fields to galvanize support for Gulu University to impact on its global ranking.

Meanwhile, Gulu University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Openjuru George Ladaah also weighed in to congratulate the young scholar with emphasis that all academic staff should work hard as a standard in publishing academic articles in order to get international academic recognitions.

“Congratulations to Dr Felix Bongomin for the great work, this is the path all staff must trek because it improves both their profiles and that of the University.” Prof. Openjuru said.

James Ojok Onono, the Assistant Public Relations officer says since its inception in 2001, Gulu University has been ranked 7th among other 47 Universities, Tertiaries and Higher Institutions of learning in the country.

Speaking to URN during a phone interview on Sunday, Dr Bongomin described the recognition as a big stride and breakthrough to refocus more clinical research and attention to fungal diseases among poor communities that for long have been neglected by medical experts compared to virus diseases like HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis among others.

He added that the milestone he has achieved would be an inspiration to many learners especially in the medical field to embrace research as part and parcel of their careers as opposed to simply doing it for the sake of doing it to get marks to pass exams.

Dr Bongomin Joined Gulu University in October 2018 after working as a research associate in the University of Manchester, United Kingdom.

He has published over 45 papers in international peer-reviewed journals, including clinical infectious diseases and book chapters in the areas of fungal diseases.

He has researched extensively in the areas of aspergillosis complicating treated tuberculosis, cryptococcal meningitis and histoplasmosis in advanced HIV disease. He is also an advocate for better care of patients suffering from fungal diseases.

Dr. Felix Bongomin is an internationally recognized expert in clinical mycology and a resident internal medicine physician. His clinical and research interests are in histoplasmosis, aspergillosis, cryptococcosis, and fungal disease epidemiology. In the past five years, he has contributed to more than fifty international peer-reviewed articles and book chapters, with more than 600 citations.

URN