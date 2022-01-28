Gulu University dean of students sentenced to community service over forgery

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Gulu University Dean of students Christopher Mpora has been convicted and sentenced to one month of community service over forgery and uttering a false document.

Mpora was sentenced on Thursday by the Gulu Grade One Magistrate Christine Turibamwe.

He was charged with three counts of theft, forgery, and uttering a false document in March last year following complaints lodged before the court by Mildred Anena Alou, his business associate. The two jointly owned Goma Oul Ginnery.

Alou accused Mpora of fraudulently withdrawing 3.5 Million Shillings in the name of Goma Oul Ginnery from Centenary Bank in Gulu city on June 15, 2020.

In her verdict, the Magistrate sentenced Mpora to a fine of 3.5 million shillings or a jail sentence of one year for theft on count one.

She directed that 40 percent of the fine goes to the complainant because she had a share in the business and the balance remains as expenses she incurred on the case. Mpora however paid the money immediately to the complainant in court.

Turibamwe also sentenced Mpora to one month of community service each for forgery and uttering a false document. The sentences on the two counts will run concurrently.

Mpora was directed to report daily for one hour of community service at the Community service office in Gulu city.

Last year, the Gulu University management interdicted Mpora following complaints of theft, forgery, and uttering a false document.

Gulu University Deputy Public Relations Officer, James Ojok Onono says they haven’t yet received formal notice on the court verdict to take decisions.

“We have heard about the sentencing in the media but haven’t yet received formal notification on the court ruling. Once we have, the university will sit and make decisions,” He told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Thursday.

