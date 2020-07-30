Gulu regional referral hospital in UGX 262m debt

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu Regional Referral Hospital is struggling to pay 262 million shillings debt incurred from Covid-19 activities.

James Elima, the hospital director disclosed on Thursday that the hospital purchased food worth 190 million shillings for feeding Covid-19 suspects and patients at the quarantine and treatment centres respectively.

He added that the hospital is also seeking seventy-two million shillings to pay allowances for 31 health workers managing Covid-19 at the quarantine and treatment centres.

According to Elima, the hospital received only two hundred and twenty million shillings from the Ministry of Health for Covid-19 activities. He explains that the funds have been fully utilized because of the overwhelming numbers of patients from the eight districts of Acholi and suspects from contacts of patients.

Elima pleaded with the Leader of Opposition in Parliament-LOP, Betty Aol Ocan to share the hospital`s plight to parliament and the Ministry of Health. Aol had paid an impromptu visit to the hospital.

Aol said that her office will next week formally forward the concerns to the Ministry of Health and table it before parliament for immediate redress.

She appealed to the government to allocate more funding to Gulu Regional Hospital because it is overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients and suspects.

Gulu Regional Referral Hospital is currently managing 20 active cases of Covid-19, while 185 patients have been treated and discharged from the hospital.

******

URN