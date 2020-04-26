Gulu leaders appeal for more food aid to rescue starving families

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Gulu district COVID-19 taskforce has appealed for more food relief to aid hundreds of starving families in the area.

Gulu district Chairman Martin Ojara Mapenduzi says that they have been overwhelmed with the demands for food from helpless households, whose livelihood was disrupted by measures to control the spread of coronavirus disease.

The first food assistance from well-wishers and entities was distributed by the taskforce to over 500 most vulnerable families and war-affected victims in Holy Rosary Parish, Laroo Division in Gulu Municipality on Tuesday. But the task force says it has not yet received any relief food from the Office of the Prime Minister.

According to Gillian Josephine P’Ochen, a concerned resident in Gulu says that the number of starving people is worsening as a result of food scarcity.

Early this month, the Office of the Prime Minister commenced the distribution of relief food to about 1.5 million people in the districts of Kampala and Wakiso. The initial plan was targeting the elderly, the sick, persons with disabilities, lactating mothers, and persons whose lives were disrupted by measures put in place to control the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

The relief package comprises six kilograms of maize flour per person and three kilograms of beans for each person. Lactating mothers and the sick are receiving two kilograms of powdered milk and sugar.

But Robert Larubi, a concerned resident of Lacor Trading Centre argues that the government relief distribution policy is flawed because, after a month of lockdown, almost every person is in need.

Meanwhile, Eric Odong, a resident of Layibi Division told URN in an interview that the impact of the lockdown is already biting the economy sparking the struggle for financial resources which forces many people into criminal activities.

On Friday, the Eritrean and Ethiopian community in Gulu donated several kilograms of assorted maize flour and cooking oil to the Task Force to boost its response effort towards rescuing families hit hard by the lockdown.

Earlier on Thursday, Gulu University Don, Prof. Elizabeth Opiyo responded to the rallying call by the taskforce and surrendered her one acre of cassava for the families in dire need of food relief.

*******

URN