Gulu hospital runs out of reagents for testing sickle cell patients

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu Regional Referral Hospital has run out of reagents for testing sickle cell patients. Over the past years, Gulu Regional Referral Hospital has been facing inconsistent supply of the reagents by the National Medical Stores –NMS and other partners, something that has affected the Sickle Cell and Palliative Care Unit.

Esther Stella Atim, the In-charge of the Sickle Cell and Palliative Care Unit at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital told URN in an interview that they had taken three months with the reagents before they received some supplies early this month that have also run out.

She explains that the reagents are used in the laboratory to run the Chemistry and Complete Blood Count –CBC of sickle cell patients who normally flock the hospital in search of treatment. She says they receive over 50 sickle patients each day and an average of five new cases every clinic day.

According to Atim, administering the Hydroxyurea, which reduces pain and the need for blood transfusions without carrying a Complete Blood Count –CBC among sickle cell patients is a huge challenge due to the lack of reagents.

She says the hospital has been notifying the suppliers about the shortage of the reagents but there is no improvement forcing them to ask patients to run the CBC tests in private facilities at their own cost.

Scovia Ange, a resident of Laroo –Pece Division in Gulu City and a mother of an eight-year-old sickle cell patient told URN that she normally spends UGX 18,000 to the Complete Blood Count of her child whenever his condition deteriorates, something that is too costly for her.

She appealed to the government to equip Gulu Regional Referral Hospital with all medical supplies to help vulnerable community members who cannot afford health care services in private health facilities.

Dr. James Elima, the Director of Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, says once the supplies delivered by NMS are completed before the next round of supplies, there is nothing the hospital can do besides asking patients to conduct tests at their own cost elsewhere.

URN