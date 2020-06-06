Gulu hospital admits 5 new COVID-19 patients, discharges 5 others

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu Regional Referral Hospital has admitted five new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and discharged five others who recovered from the contagion. Among the discharged are three Ugandans and two Kenyan truck drivers.

The number of those discharged brings to nine, the cumulative tally of COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the facility since May 22.

Bishop Loum Janani, the head of the surveillance committee and case management at the hospital says that the five new admissions include a man from Ngomoromo at the Uganda–Sudan border, a pregnant mother from Padibe East sub-county in Lamwo district. He added that one patient is a resident of Gang Dyang ward in Kitgum Municipality and the other two tested positive from Pabbo Secondary School institutional quarantine centre in Amuru district.

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Health Care who presided over the discharge said that with the new arrivals, the active cases of patients undergoing treatment at the isolation unit remains at 64 with one patient due for discharge this weekend.

The State Minister also rallied Ugandans to feed well to prepare their bodies for stronger immunity if one contracts the virus because the country is headed towards a surge in the number of cases.

Statistics from the District Health Office indicate that 339 people have been discharged, 178 suspected cases being followed up while the District Task Force has so far responded to 1,598 cumulative COVID-19 alerts since March.

Overall, Uganda has a cumulative record of 557 confirmed cases of the virus disease with 303 active patients and 82 recoveries with no death yet from 84,576 samples tested since March 21, when the first case was reported in the country.

