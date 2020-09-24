Gulu hospital accumulates UGX 260M debt for Covid-19 patient food

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu regional referral hospital is seeking Shillings 260 million to settle a debt resulting from the supply of food for Covid-19 patients.

Dr. James Elima, the director Gulu regional referral hospital says they haven’t paid food suppliers for four months.

He says the situation has forced them to suspend providing breakfast to patients and cut down on the meals from three to one each day.

Dr. Elima says they are currently feeding the patients on beans and posho which affects their attempts to provide a balanced diet to the patients.

He pleaded with the Health State Minister in charge of general duties Robinah Nabanja to intervene in the matter and help the hospital to clear the debt.

Nabanja promised to follow up the matter saying it will be taken as an emergency.

“We want to avoid situations where patients begin escaping from the hospital due to poor feeding that will cause more community infections, “she said.

She commended the health workers for their commitment towards providing health care to patients amidst various challenges.

Denis Ojwee, one of the Covid-19 patients at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital confirmed to URN the reduction of meals for the past two weeks.

“We haven’t been told why the hospital decided to reduce on our meals and yet we are told that feeding is meant to build our immunity to fight the virus,” Ojwee said.

Gulu hospital is currently treating 160 Covid-19 patients according to Dr. Paska Apiyo, the in-charge of Covid-19 treatment center.

******

URN