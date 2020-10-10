Gulu Covid-19 burial team decries lack of facilitation, tools

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Gulu district Covid-19 burial team has decried lack of working tools and financial motivation.

The team comprising 10 health workers from St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor, Gulu Regional Referral Hospital and UDPF Military Hospital was trained by the Health Ministry with support from the World Health Organisation early this year to conduct safe and dignified burial of coronavirus disease victims.

The team which is under the district health officer Yoweri Idiba has so far conducted 8 burials.

Bishop Loum Janani, the Gulu surveillance and case management focal person says five of the deaths occurred at St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor while one person died in Kampala after being referred from Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

Other deaths occurred in Kampala and the bodies were repatriated to Gulu for burial. However, the Gulu district health officer Yoweri Idiba, says the team lacks facilitation to motivate the members.

Gulu Resident District Commissioner Major Santo Okot Lapolo, who doubles as the Gulu district Covid-19 taskforce chairperson says resource constraints continue hampering the fight against the virus.

He said they have already notified the government about their challenges through Ministry of Health.

He however applauded the burial team for distinguished humanitarian commitment and sacrifice in the service of mankind. Gulu has so registered 1,010 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 220 community infections.

At least 701 cases have recovered and have since been discharged from the treatment center. Up to 302 active positive cases are still receiving care at the treatment unit.

