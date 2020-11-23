Gulu cleric pleads with security personnel to respect human lives

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Catholic Priest in Gulu City has pleaded with the police and soldiers to respect human lives.

Rev. Father Erick Justin Uma, the Curate of Holy Rosary Church in Gulu City in the Archdiocese of Gulu says that the current killings, brutality and inhumane treatment being perpetrated against the civilian population in Uganda currently are saddening.

Uma said that life is precious and no one has the authority to take it away regardless of your position or how many commands you get from your superiors to do so.

The priest was on Sunday preaching during a weekly morning mass at Holy Rosary Church.

During the same mass, Uma threatened that he will not preside over a requiem mass or preside over any prayer for the send-off of any police officer or soldier who may die noting that their actions do not qualify for their bodies to be accorded a religious send-off.

Uma also faulted President Museveni for clinging onto power and using his position to torment his competitors adding that people are tired and sick of his leadership.

The congregation responded to his statements by shouts and ululations. The priest also cautioned politicians against flouting the coronavirus disease guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures noting that they put the lives of people at risk.

Some of the Christians said that they are saddened by the level of brutality, killings and the use of excessive powers against the civilian population as the country heads towards elections.

Lucy Acan said that it is unwise of the government to kill people instead of protecting them.

Another person, Martin Opiyo added that the government and the electoral commission should instead engage the candidates and forge ways on how to manage voters in a better way instead of violence.

Betty Aol Ocan, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament criticized the security forces for high- handedness using forces to quell protests by unarmed civilians.

Last week, protests broke out in different parts of the country after the arrest of Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform and Patrick Oboi Amuriat of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party.

********

URN