Gulu city authorities ban entertainment in schools

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Gulu City Education Department together with security have banned the use of televisions in schools. The Gulu City Senior Inspector of Schools Richard Irwenyo, says that the decision was reached in an emergency meeting held on Monday that was prompted by the violent strike at Gulu Central High School.

Dozens of schools within Gulu City majorly boarding broadcast live football matches, TV shows and music among others as part of leisure for learners. However, Irwenyo says this has been identified as the main factor for misbehavior and indiscipline among the learners, which sometimes leads to violent strikes.

Irwenyo says a decision has been made that no school should broadcast such shows on televisions in schools in order to avoid future occurrences much as the violent strike at Gulu Central High School was the first. The students rampaged after they were stopped from watching the Manchester derby.

Irwenyo says the use of television is strictly limited to study purposes like formulations. Denis Odongpiny Odwong, the Gulu Resident City Commissioner says that they do not wish to witness more violent strikes in schools.

