Gulu Archdiocese seeks UGX 900M for beatification of Fr. Ambrosoli

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu Archdiocese is seeking 928 Million Shillings for the beatification of Fr. Dr. Ambrosoli Giuseppi, scheduled for 20 November in Kalongo Parish, Agago district.

The Central Organizing Committee headed by the Vicar General of Gulu Archdiocese, Msgr. Matthew Odong has been constituted and commissioned including the different sub-committees.

Msgr. Odong disclosed to URN that the committee has embarked and initiated various drives to raise the funds for the event which is expected to attract more than one million people.

Msgr. Odong says that the money will be raised locally through the different parishes and support from well-wishers.

Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Opiyo, who is head of the liturgy committee says that they have selected 25 songs that will be used to celebrate the beatification mass.

He disclosed that they intend to engage telecommunication companies to use the beatification songs as caller tunes so that money raised through it will be extended towards supporting the exercise.

Gulu Archbishop His Grace John Baptist Odama appealed to the faithful to contribute generously in cash and kind to support the event and make it a success.

Upon beatification, Fr. Dr. Ambrosoli will become the third blessed person in Northern Uganda after Jildo Irwa and Daudi Okello.

This will be celebrated under the theme, “In God Servant to The Suffering People’’. This is also the first time Uganda will witness beatification at the origin of the blessed person.

Fr. Ambrosoli is best known as a doctor, surgeon, philanthropist, and educator in the missions in Uganda.

He was famed as the “saint doctor” or “great doctor” for being compassionate and loving care for the sick and for revolutionizing the care for leprosy patients by admitting them to the same hospital as other patients instead of confining them to the often neglected and poorly managed leprosarium.

URN