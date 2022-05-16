Guinea-Bissau’s president dissolves parliament

Bissau, Guinea-Bissau | Xinhua | Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo dissolved the parliament on Monday, according to a presidential decree.

Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam and Deputy Prime Minister Soares Sambu will remain in office until the legislative elections are held, according to the decree that enters into force immediately.

The date for holding the legislative elections is set for December 18, 2022, in accordance with the provisions of article 68 of the Constitution of the Republic, it said.

The decision was made considering the existence of persistent and insurmountable differences between the National People’s Assembly and other sovereign bodies, including the Court of Auditors, it said.

****

Xinhua